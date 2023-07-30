2 LED TVs, gas cylinders stolen from government school

Nakodar, July 29
The Nakodar Sadar police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of stealing items from Government High School.
Amarjit, a resident of Nijjran village, falling under the Lambrra police station, told the police that he was posted as a teacher at Government High School, Rasul Pur Kalan.
He said thieves barged into the school building on July 24 and stole two LED TVs (32 inch), 150-kg wheat, 100-kg rice and two gas cylinders.
Investigating Officer Lakhvir Singh said a case under Sections 457 (lurking house tresspass) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the IPC has been registered against the suspects.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fire breaks out at multi-storey hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad; 125 patients evacuated, no casualty reported
The blaze erupts in the second basement of 10-storey Rajasth...
Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings
Russian Defence Ministry refers to the incident as an 'attem...
Gang waylays car on national highway in Kerala, flees with Rs 4.5 crore from occupants
Gang members strategically parked a large truck on the natio...
Stage set for stormy week as Parliament set to take up Delhi services bill
The government has also listed 13 draft legislations for con...
ISRO successfully places Singapore's DS-SAR, 6 other satellites into intended orbit
Today's mission comes after the much-awaited Chandrayaan-3 l...