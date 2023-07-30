2 LED TVs, gas cylinders stolen from government school

Our Correspondent

Nakodar, July 29

The Nakodar Sadar police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of stealing items from Government High School.

Amarjit, a resident of Nijjran village, falling under the Lambrra police station, told the police that he was posted as a teacher at Government High School, Rasul Pur Kalan.

He said thieves barged into the school building on July 24 and stole two LED TVs (32 inch), 150-kg wheat, 100-kg rice and two gas cylinders.

Investigating Officer Lakhvir Singh said a case under Sections 457 (lurking house tresspass) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the IPC has been registered against the suspects.

