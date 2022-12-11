2 Ludhiana men nabbed with Rs 20 lakh in counterfeit currency in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 10

The city police on Saturday arrested two persons for printing and circulating fake currency notes. The police have also recovered Rs 20 lakh in fake currency, a coloured printer and a car (PB01-B-3885) from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Ram Singh (42), a resident of Khanna Khurd village in Ludhiana, and Pawandeep Singh, alias Deep (28), a resident of Paddi village in Ludhiana.

Police Commissioner

S Boopathi and DCP, Investigation, Jaskaranjit Singh Teja, at a press conference, said Inderjit Singh, incharge of the anti-narcotics cell received a tip-off that the accused were involved in printing fake currency at their home with coloured printer and had cheated gullible people with fake money. “Acting on which, the team of anti-narcotics cell along with other police officials laid a naka near GNA chowk in Jalandhar Cantt, and the accused persons were stopped for checking. Fake currency amounting to Rs 20 lakh was recovered from a black bag in their car,” they added.

Both the accused are habitual offenders as a case against Pawandeep under the NDPS Act and two cases against Ram Singh under various sections of the IPC are already registered in police stations at Khanna and Ludhiana.

“The accused have been arrested under Sections 489A, 489C, 489D and 420 of the IPC. The court has granted two-day remand of the accused to the police. The further investigation in the case is under way,” Boopathi, said.