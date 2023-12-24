2 masked men fire shots at contractor

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 23

Two unidentified masked men allegedly fired gunshots at a contractor in Nurmahal here today. The incident took place when the victim, Balraj Singh, was returning from Sunar Kalan village after dropping his son. Two masked bike-borne miscreants, fired gunshots at him near Taggar village.

Balraj said after hearing the shots, he turned the bike in the opposite direction. The duo followed him and started firing again. Luckily, he did not suffer any injury in the incident.

The victim informed the police about the incident. A Nurmahal police party reached the spot and initiated investigations into the matter.

Nurmahal SHO Pankaj Kumar said the police were scrutinising the footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby. Efforts were on to identify the suspects. No FIR was registered till the filing of this report.