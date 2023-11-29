2 months on, students attend classes at panchayat ghar

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, November 28

A major tragedy was averted when the roof of a verandah collapsed at Government Primary School, Sidhupur, Lohian, two months ago. Fortunately, no staff or students were present as the school got over when the incident took place.

School building was declared unsafe The school authorities said they were not aware of the present status. After the incident, the Block Primary Education Officer and an official from the engineering wing sent a proposal to declare the building unsafe that was sent to the higher authorities.

After the incident, the students were shifted to a nearby panchayat ghar. Since then, classes are being held at the panchayat ghar and nobody has any idea when the students will get to study in their own school again.

As per information, the school building developed cracks after the floods hit the Lohian block. As a result, the roof collapsed. The kitchen and rooms of the school were also in a poor condition. There is only one teacher whereas the number of students in the school is 25.

An anganwadi centre is also being run at the panchayat ghar. Anganwadi students and school students from Classes 1 to 5 study together in one room creating disturbance.

Another untoward incident was reported at Government Senior Secondary School, Baddowal. A portion of the school building collapsed. The incident took place when three teachers were sitting in the staff room of the school.

Teachers said there were several schools in the Lohian block that had developed cracks after the floods.