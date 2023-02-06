2 more of snatchers’ gang held in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 5

Days after two members of a snatchers’ gang were arrested, two more accused have been nabbed by the Jalandhar police. Gurpreet Singh Gopi and Tarandeep Singh, both residents of Nangal Shama in Patara, are aides of recently arrested snatcher Amarjit Singh, resident of Jaitewali. He was arrested with a motorbike and a datar several days ago.

Amarjit had been arrested with another man, Bunty, after a raid at his house. Bunty along with his brother had been buying the stolen phones snatched by Amarjit’s gang. Apart from the recoveries made earlier, the police seized a number of stolen motorbikes, smartphones, etc. from the Gopi- Tarandeep duo. While the police had traced about a dozen, snatchings, loots, robberies and thefts to the gang, after Gopi and Taradeep’s arrest, the ambit of the criminal activities carried out by the gang has even widened further with 22 snatchings recorded yet. More seizures of stolen goods were also made by the police.

The number of snatchings carried out by the gang continues to increase with each fresh arrest. The stolen goods recovered with the duo’s arrest include three motorcycles, one scooter, six mobile phones, five keypad phones, one digital camera, two camera stands (including umbrellas), three camera batteries, one battery charger, three videography lights and three purses.

On February 3, the following goods were recovered from the accused: five motorcycles, 14 mobile phones, one fake pistol, 10 purses, three gas cylinders, eight ATM cards, three pan cards, nine Aadhaar cards, three RCs and seven driving licences.

During investigations, Amarjit revealed that he, along with Gopi, had robbed Rs 15,000 at gun point about a week ago from a liquor vend at Dhadde village in Patara. After Gopi’s arrest by the Patara police, it came to the fore that the duo had also robbed a photographer of his expensive camera and camera stand near Harleen Water Park at Kapoor village.

A case had been registered under Sections 379 B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at the Patara police station on January 30.

After Gopi and Tarandeep’s arrest, the duo has revealed that the gang carried out whopping 22 snatching and thefts. There are eight previous cases registered against the duo at several police stations.