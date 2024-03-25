2 motorcycle-borne miscreants fire gunshots at teacher’s house

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, March 24

Two motorcycle-borne miscreants fired three rounds at the gate of a teacher’s house in Mahindwani village here and fled the spot.

Bullet marks on the gate of a house in Garhshankar.

After receiving information, Garhshankar SHO Gurinderjit Singh Nagra, along with a police team, reached the spot. The police are scanning the CCTV footage to get clue about the suspects.

The police recovered three empty shells and three live cartridges from the spot.

Some of the youths standing at some distance away saw the suspects firing gunshots. According to them, two youths came on a bike and went ahead first. They later returned after some time and fired gunshots at the gate.

The victim, Naresh Kumar, said he had no enmity with anyone. They were inside the house at night. All of a sudden, they heard the sound of bullets hitting the gate. They later came to know that someone fired gunshots at the gate.

SHO Gurinderjit Singh Nagra said: “We are scrutinising the CCTV footage to get clue about the suspects. Two youths were spotted in the CCTV footage. However, nothing is clear due to darkness. The victim’s family members have not given any statement yet. However, the CIA and the police have formed teams and are carrying out investigations. The suspects will be nabbed soon.”