2 motorcycles stolen in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 29

A Hero Honda motorcycle bearing registration number PB-09T-3478 parked outside Punjab National Bank was stolen yesterday. The two-wheeler belonged to Suman Singh, a resident of Vikas Nagar in the city. The victim had come to bank for some work. When he came out of the bank after finishing the work, he found that his bike was stolen.

The police have registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC.

In another incident, a Splendor motorcycle bearing registration number PB-9W-2901 was stolen near Gupta Hospital in Hargobind Nagar last night.

The bike owner, Mahinder Kumar, a resident of Jagatpur-Jattan village, had come to hospital to inquire about the health of his relative. Kumar found his bike stolen when he came out of the hospital. The police have registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC against an unknown suspect.

#Phagwara