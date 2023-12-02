2 murder accused brought to Hoshiarpur from Rajasthan; one more held after probe

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 1

A special team formed by Hoshiarpur SSP Surendra Lamba has arrested three accused in the murder of a youth that took place in July.

Two of them have been brought from Rajasthan jail on production warrant, while the third has been arrested from Hoshiarpur after their investigation. On the night of July 7-8, at least 12 men attacked a youth with sharp weapons at a petrol pump near Punga village on Phagwara Road. Tanmay, a resident of Mohalla Ramgarh, died in the attack.

On the statement of Avtar Singh, father of deceased Tanmay, the police registered a case under Sections 302,148 and 149 of the IPC at the Model Town police station. Eight accused have already been arrested in the case and the remaining were on the run.

Amrit Singh, a resident of Mohalla Kamalpur, and Abhishek Bhatti, resident of Mohalla Bhagat Nagar, were hiding in Rajasthan after the murder. There also, along with their other associates, they shot dead Harpal Singh, a resident of Jamitewala Lalgarh in Sri Ganga Nagar district, Rajasthan. A case under Sections 302, 307, 341 and 323 of the IPC and the Arms Act was registered in Barmer. Both the accused were lodged in District Jail, Barmer.

