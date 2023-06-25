2 nabbed with 100-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 24

The Jalandhar rural police have nabbed two youths with 100 gm of heroin.

SP (Investigation) Manpreet Singh Dhillon said a team of cops had spotted two youths near a vegetable vend at Sham Chaurasi. He said the cops grew suspicious when they noticed how the duo tried to slip away on seeing them. The duo allegedly fished polythene bags out of their pockets and tossed them away before trying to flee the spot. The duo — identified as Harjit Singh of Behram Sharista village in Jalandhar and Manish Kumar of Dashmesh Nagar in Hoshiarpur — was apprehended on the basis of suspicion. Each of the two polythene bags dumped by the duo contained 50 grams of heroin. A case has been registered under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act in this regard at the Adampur police station.

