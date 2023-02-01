2 nabbed with heroin, tablets

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 31

The Jalandhar rural police on Tuesday arrested two persons in two separate incidents and recovered 4 gm of heroin and 170 intoxicating tablets from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Ranjit Singh, a resident of Sangowal village, and Kamaljit Kaur, a resident of Khokhewal village.

Police offficials said a team led by ASI Anwar Masih of Bilga was patrolling near Sangowal village when they stopped Ranjit Singh on suspicion. They said when he was frisked, 120 intoxicating tablets were recovered from his pocket. “During interrogation, he revealed his wife was involved in the smuggling of intoxicating tablets,” police officials said, adding that a case under Sections 22,61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered, and further investigation was underway.

They further informed that both Ranjit and his wife Sarabjit Kaur were habitual offenders as five cases under NDPS Act had already been found registered against them at different police stations.

In another incident, a police team led by ASI Satpal was present for checking purposes near Khokhewal village when they saw Kamaljit on the roadside. They said seeing the police, she got nervous and tried to escape but police officials with the help of a woman constable caught her. “During checking 4-gm heroin and 50 intoxicating tablets were recovered from her possession.

A case under Sections 21, 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against her, and further investigation is underway.