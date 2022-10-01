2 Nawanshahr villages to get swachh awards

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, September 30

Two Nawanshahr villages have bagged awards under ‘My Village, My Responsibility’ campaign and ‘ODF Plus Film Competition’.

Divulging details, Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa said the award would be given at the state-level Swachh Bharat Diwas to be observed in Hoshiarpur on October 2. He said Bharta Kalan village bagged Rs 1 lakh cash prize for presenting a successful model of waste management while Mahal Khurd village has qualified for ‘ODF Plus Film Competition’ by claiming prize money of Rs 10,000.

He further said the district had earlier qualified for ‘Har Ghar Jal’ tag and its local body for Azadi@75 Swachhta Survekshan 2022. Both awards would be given in New Delhi on October 1 and 2, respectively.

Congratulating the departments, village panchayats and local body concerned, the Deputy Commissioner said Nawanshahr was also adjudged the second best district of the north region during the third national water awards presented in March.

