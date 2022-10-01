2 Nawanshahr villages to get swachh awards

Nawanshahr, September 30
Two Nawanshahr villages have bagged awards under ‘My Village, My Responsibility’ campaign and ‘ODF Plus Film Competition’.
Divulging details, Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa said the award would be given at the state-level Swachh Bharat Diwas to be observed in Hoshiarpur on October 2. He said Bharta Kalan village bagged Rs 1 lakh cash prize for presenting a successful model of waste management while Mahal Khurd village has qualified for ‘ODF Plus Film Competition’ by claiming prize money of Rs 10,000.
He further said the district had earlier qualified for ‘Har Ghar Jal’ tag and its local body for Azadi@75 Swachhta Survekshan 2022. Both awards would be given in New Delhi on October 1 and 2, respectively.
Congratulating the departments, village panchayats and local body concerned, the Deputy Commissioner said Nawanshahr was also adjudged the second best district of the north region during the third national water awards presented in March.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive