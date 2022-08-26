2 nurses attacked with swords; 1 dead, other critically injured

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 25

In a horrifying incident, a nurse was killed while another critically injured after two unidentified youths attacked them with swords. The incident took place at Pearl Hospital in Green Model Town here in the wee hours of Thursday.

Investigation on from all angles We are investigating the case from all angles and can’t disclose the details now. CCTV cameras in the hospital and nearby places are being scrutinised. We have got some strong leads. — Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, DCP, Investigation

The deceased nurse has been identified as Baljinder Kaur, a resident of Beas. The other injured nurse is Jyoti, a resident of Phagwara. The police said unidentified men entered the hostel on the third floor of the hospital around 2 am. It seemed the accused entered the hostel either through windows or using scaffolding as the hospital building was under construction. The women were reportedly sleeping when the accused entered their room and allegedly attacked them with swords. While a nurse was killed on the spot, another nurse received serious injuries, and is said to be critical.

The hospital staff told the police that Jyoti was unwell, therefore, she didn’t turn up for work on Wednesday. When the other nurse went upstairs around 2.15 am to check on her, she found both Jyoti and Baljinder lying in a pool of blood. The hospital staff then immediately informed the police about the incident, and victims were rushed to the hospital.

DCP, Investigation, Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said the police teams were working round-the-clock to nab the accused. He said CCTV cameras installed in the hospital and nearby places were being scrutinised, and they had got some strong leads. “The Police are investigating the case from all angles, and the accused would be behind the bars soon,” he added.

On being asked the reason behind the attack, the DCP said they couldn’t disclose the details as the investigation was still underway. A case under Sections 302, 307 and 120B of the IPC against unidentified men has been registered at the Division Number 6 police station.

Meanwhile, from highly placed sources in the police, it was learnt that the accused had been arrested late Thursday evening and the police would disclose the identity of the accused and their real motive to the media on Friday after interrogation.