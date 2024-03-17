2 of drug trafficking racket nabbed

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 16

The city police today claimed to have busted a drug trafficking network with the arrest of two persons. The police recovered 260 grams of heroin, 150 grams of ‘Ice’ (crystal meth) and drug money worth Rs 8 lakh.

Divulging details, Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said the police got a tip-off that a gang was involved in drug smuggling in the city.

After getting information, the police arrested Akash Gupta, a resident of Jalandhar, and recovered 100 grams of heroin from his possession. Further interrogation led to the arrest of Karmi, a resident of Phagwara. As many as 150 grams of ‘Ice’ and Rs 8 lakh drug money were recovered from his possession.

Swapan Sharma said further disclosure by Akash led to the recovery of 160 grams of heroin and a car. During investigation, Akash told the police about another car, which was also purchased from drug money. The police seized both cars.

The Police Commissioner said a case under Sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Jalandhar Cantonment police station. The total recovered includes 260 grams of heroin, 150 grams of ‘Ice’, Rs 8 lakh drug money and two cars. Further investigations were on in the case.

