2 of snatchers' gang active in region held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 3

Two members of a gang carrying out snatchings in the region have been nabbed by the Jalandhar rural police.

The gang came to light after one of their members was nabbed. Interrogation of the gang member helped uncover several incidents of snatchings, looting and robbery.

SP (Investigation) Sarabjit Rai revealed today that on the directions of Jalandhar SSP Swarandeep Singh, during a checking drive of two-wheelers in Jandu Singha on February 2, Jaitewali resident Amarjit Singh was arrested with a motorbike.

A case was registered against him under Sections 379-B and 411 of the IPC. During the investigation, Jojo revealed that he had robbed someone of Rs 15,000 at gunpoint about a week ago from a liquor vend in Patara.

Amarjit revealed that he had carried out the loot with another friend of his — Gurpreet Singh Gopi, a resident of Nangal Shama village in Patara. He also revealed that he, with his aforementioned aide and another associate named Tarandeep Singh, had carried out many snatchings across Jalandhar. He revealed that they had snatched many mobile phones and purses wielding a fake gun at passersby. They sold off the stolen phones to Bunty and Shanty, residents of Rama Mandi.

Based on the revelations, the police raided the house of Bunty and Shanty at Rama Mandi and recovered 12 stolen mobile phones (eight smartphones, four key pad phones) and three stolen gas cylinders from the house, and arrested Bunty.

Amarjit also revealed to the police that he, with his two aides (Gurpreet and Tarandeep), had also snatched a mobile and Rs 1,200 from a scooterist in Kangniwal village, looted a liquor vend in Bhogpur on December 30, 2022, stole another motorcycle from Bhogpur, snatched Rs 700 from a bike rider near the Johlan Macchi Gate, snatched Rs 800 from a scooterist near the Bath Castle (on the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway), snatched Rs 35,000 and a mobile phone from a motorcyclist on the road from Bir Pind to Sidhwa Dona on January 9. They stole Rs 6,200 and a mobile phone from a Madara village on January 31, snatched two mobile phones from two migrants on the Talhan Road; snatched a bike, a mobile phone and money from a bike rider on the Goraya Road on February 2, snatched a purse from a bike rider after hitting him near the Chuhrwali road on February 2. An accused, Gurpreet, alone stole a two-wheeler from the Talhan gurdwara.

The police said in all, based on the revelations made in the case, five motorcycles, 14 mobile phones, one fake pistol, ten purses, three gas cylinders, eight ATM cards, three pan cards, nine Aadhaar Cards, three RCs and seven driving licenses had so far been recovered from the accused. The police have said more recoveries are expected. Some stolen purses containing driving licenses, Aadhaar Cards, RCs and pan cards have also been recovered.