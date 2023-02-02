2 open fire, snatch bike from students in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, February 1
Two youths fired gun shots into the air following a minor altercation over bike collision in New Amrit Vihar locality here on Wednesday afternoon.
They later stole a bike from two schoolstudents who were nearby and fled the spot.
As per information, Surendra Kumar, a resident of Salempur, was on his way back home. When he took a turn towards the New Amrit Vihar Road, his bike collided with two bike-borne youths. In the collision, his bike was damaged. So, he asked the youths to pay for the loss he suffered.
Surendra and the two youths then started quarreling. Some local residents also gathered on the scene. The two youths opened fire in the air and fled the spot, leaving their bike on the spot.
Some distance away, two Class X students of showed up on a bike. The two youths waylaid the students, took away their bike and fled the spot.
ADCP-1 Balwinder Singh Randhawa said the youths fired four to five gunshots into the air. He said a case has been registered against the two unidentified youths on the basis of the statements given by the complainant and the eye-witnesses. “An investigation is under way, and we are scrutinising the CCTV cameras installed nearby,” he added.
