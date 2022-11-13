2 peddlers held with intoxicants

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling heroin. Investigating officer (IO) Aatamjit Singh said 20 gm of heroin was recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Navdeep Singh, alias Lovely, a resident of Peer Ismayal Khan village under Sadar Ferozepur police station. The IO said a case under Sections 21(B) , 61 and 85

of the NDPS Act had been registered against the accused. The police also impounded his motorcycle on which he was travelling with the contraband. Meanwhile, the Nurmahal police have arrested a drug peddler, identified as Sushil Kumar, alias Shili, of Mohalla Khatika Nurmahal with 400 intoxicanting tablets, the police said. OC

Woman among 4 smugglers held

Hoshiarpur: The district police have arrested four smugglers, including a woman, and recovered a large quantity of intoxicants from different places. Pushpinder Singh, a resident of Bahadurpur, was arrested with 63 grams of intoxicating powder in the area. The Chabbewal police arrested Manjeet Kumar, a resident of Tohliyan, and recovered 33 grams of intoxicating powder from him. Similarly, the police of Mahilpur arrested Amarjeet Singh, a resident of Saila Khurd, and recovered 24 bottles of liquor from him. In Garhshankar, 70 grams of intoxicating powder was found from Kami, a resident of Denowal Khurd.

Woman hit by tractor, critical

Hoshiarpur: A woman, Gurpreet Kaur, was going towards a mill in Sherpur village of Hoshiarpur on her scooty when she was hit by a tractor. She was a taken to a nearby hospital, but she was further referred to the PGI, Chandigarh in view of her critical condition. The police have booked the accused tractor driver Devran, a resident of the same village.