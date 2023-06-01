2 peddlers nabbed; heroin, intoxicating tablets seized in city

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 31

The city police, under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal, carried out raids at Qazi Mandi and in some areas of Division Number 6 and 7. The operation, aimed at curbing drug dealers and preventing drug-related crimes, resulted in the arrest of two persons, and the seizure of 10-gm heroin and 102 intoxicating tablets.

The arrested persons were identified as Gurpreet, alias Duggal, a resident of Ravidas Mandir in Dhilwan, and Deepak Kumar, alias Rahul, a resident of Guru Gobind Singh Avenue.

Senior officers of the city police, including ADCP City-1 Kanwalpreet Singh, ADCP City-2 Aditya, ACP Central Nirmal Singh along with the ARP team led the operation, and raided the houses of suspected drug smugglers. The entire area where raids were conducted was cordoned off with heavy police force deployed at checkposts and patrolling duties.

CP Kuldeep Chahal said the primary objective of this extensive operation was to take appropriate legal actions against criminals and miscreants, with the ultimate aim of restoring law and order for the wellbeing of the general public. “The police authorities remain fully committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment for the residents”, he added.

Meanwhile, the security in the city has also been beefed up in view of the Ghallughara Divas. Police officials have been deployed to maintain a vigilant watch in the sub-division of Model Town.

DCP Jagmohan, informed that CCTV cameras have been installed nearby Gurudwaras and other religious places. “The cameras were thoroughly being inspected, and necessary security instructions were provided to the police teams responsible for these religious sites”, he added.

He further said surprise checks were being conducted at various locations, including the bus stand and railway station, to monitor the movement of non-locals. Besides, raids were carried out at the residences of known criminals with a history of unlawful activities in Model Town.