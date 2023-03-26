2 POs booked on court orders

Phagwara, march 25
The Nurmahal police have booked two proclaimed offenders (POs) on court orders.
SHO Bhushan Kumar said that the accused had been identified as Anam Sharma of Majitha Road in Amritsar. He added Phillaur Judicial Magistrate First Class Gur Mehtab Singh had ordered that the accused had been declared a PO in a case under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, and should be booked under Section 174-A. The SHO said a case had been registered against the accused. He said the police had also booked PO Akash Deep Singh, a resident of Bundala village, under Section 82 of Act 2 of 1974 on court orders.
