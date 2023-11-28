2 smugglers nabbed with 212-gm heroin

Jalandhar, November 27
The Rama Mandi police have arrested two persons in different cases and recovered 212 grams of heroin from their possession. The suspects have been identified as Rajesh Kumar, alias Bali, a resident of Hoshiarpur, and Vijay Kumar, alias Mani, a resident of Jalandhar.
While Rajesh Kumar was arrested with 80 grams of heroin near the Nangal Shama road that leads to Dhilwan village, Vijay was arrested with 132 gm heroin from New Dashmesh Nagar.
The suspects said they used to procure heroin at cheaper rates and sell it further at higher prices after keeping their commissions.
The police said cases under relevant sections of the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspects at the Rama Mandi police station.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rat-hole mining experts join rescue ops, manual horizontal drilling begins
0.9 metre dug in two hours | Camp set up at Silkyara site fo...
India cooperating with US probe in Gurpatwant Singh Pannu case: Envoy
Says Canada yet to provide ‘specific inputs’ in Nijjar case
Woman jailed for 40 years for allowing her lover to sexually abuse her 7-year-old daughter
The trial was held against the mother alone as the prime acc...
American-Sikh body calls on New York gurdwara to act against those who heckled Indian envoy Sandhu
Sandhu received a warm welcome at the Hicksville gurdwara ag...