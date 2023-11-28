2 smugglers nabbed with 212-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 27

The Rama Mandi police have arrested two persons in different cases and recovered 212 grams of heroin from their possession. The suspects have been identified as Rajesh Kumar, alias Bali, a resident of Hoshiarpur, and Vijay Kumar, alias Mani, a resident of Jalandhar.

While Rajesh Kumar was arrested with 80 grams of heroin near the Nangal Shama road that leads to Dhilwan village, Vijay was arrested with 132 gm heroin from New Dashmesh Nagar.

The suspects said they used to procure heroin at cheaper rates and sell it further at higher prices after keeping their commissions.

The police said cases under relevant sections of the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspects at the Rama Mandi police station.

