2 students scuffle at Kabir Nagar, one of them critically injured

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 27

A scuffle broke out between two students of DAVIET College at Kabir Nagar here on Monday night, leaving one of them critically injured. The one who was injured has been identified as Bharat, a native of Patna, Bihar.

Action to follow Both the students will be summoned to the police station for recording their statements, and after gathering more details in the case, further action will be taken. — Police official

Though other students claimed that Bharat was attacked with sharp-edged weapons by some unidentified goons, the police said he sustained injuries after he fought with another student over some personal issues.

The police officials said the incident took place on Monday night, and Bharat was rushed to a private hospital. They said a case under Sections 323 and 325 of the IPC had been registered. However, the investigation is still on. “Both the students will be summoned to the police station for recording their statements, and after gathering more details in the case, the action will be taken”, they said.

Meanwhile, there were reports that a protest was held near DAVIET College by students against the police, alleging its inaction in the case. However, police officials refuted claims of any such protest, and said a case had already been registered, and they were waiting for the injured student to give his statement, so that a free and fair investigation could be carried out.