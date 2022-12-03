2 test +ve for dengue, total case count 398 in Jalandhar district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 2

The Dengue count in the district rose to 398 cases (225 urban and 173 rural) today with two more people testing positive for the vector-borne disease. As many as 1,951 samples of dengue have been tested in the district so far, of which 13 were tested today; two came out positive.

The number of people challaned in the district stays put at 27 for the past almost a month (21 urban and six rural). As many as 13 notices have also been issued to residents regarding dengue-related violations by the Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar.

In addition to this, dengue Larvae have been found at 1,894 places during the entire season (1,799 urban and 95 in rural areas). No larva was not found at any places during the random surveys carried out by the health department teams today.

Meanwhile, during the entire season, as many as 2,61,999 houses (1,35,461 urban and 1,26,538 rural) have been surveyed for dengue larvae. Today, 3,936 houses were surveyed (461 urban and 3,475 rural).

Of the 1,951 people tested for dengue in Jalandhar so far, 192 samples have been tested in Nakodar.