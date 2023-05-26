2 thieves held with 10 vehicles, 11 cellphones

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 25

Acting on a tip-off, the Jalandhar police succeeded in apprehending two thieves involved in a series of thefts. The accused have been identified as Saurav, a resident of Basti Danishmanda and Binni, a resident of Deol Nagar.

The accused were arrested from near Workshop chowk, and stolen vehicles, including one Activa scooter and nine motorcycles along with 11 stolen mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

As per information, the police received a tip-off that two suspects were attempting to sell stolen mobile phones near Workshop chowk. Responding promptly, the police cordoned off the area and apprehended both individuals. Following a thorough interrogation, the police then recovered the stolen items, including one Activa scooter, nine motorcycles, and 11 mobile phones from their possession.

A case under section 379 of the IPC has been registered against both the accused at police division number 3, and further investigation is underway to know their involvement in other theft incidents.