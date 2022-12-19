 2 villagers held for snatching : The Tribune India

2 villagers held for snatching

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested two villagers on the charge of snatching cash and a mobile phone from a street hawker. Investigating Officer (IO) Iqbal Singh said Sandip Singh, a resident of Pipply village, complained to the police that he was going to sell household goods in his car when the accused Karansp Singh, alias Nona, and Karanjit Singh, alias Karan, residents of Jalalpur village, riding a motorcycle waylaid him. They snatched Rs 2,200 and a mobile phone by pointing a pistol-like weapon and fled but he chased them and handed them over to the police. A case under Sections 379-B, 341, 427 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the accused and the snatched items recovered. OC

Nakodar man duped of Rs 66K

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked three Haryana-based miscreants on the charge of misappropriation of property, cheating and criminal conspiracy. SHO Labh Singh said Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar, Nakodar, complained to the police that he was a palmist by profession and had received a phone call in April 2021 from one Sahil Kumar who asked a solution to his family problem. Sahil told him to deposit the fee online and he gave his mobile number to the accused for online payment. The accused withdrew Rs 66,000 from his bank account. The SSP (Rural) has asked the cyber crime cell for investigation which submitted its report. The SHO said a case under Sections 403,420,120-B of the IPC and Section 66(d) of the Information Technology Act 2000 has been registered against the accused. The investigation is under way. OC

Woman travel agent booked

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked a woman travel agent for allegedly duping a local resident of Rs 8.54 lakh on the pretext of sending his family abroad. SHO Labh Singh said the accused has been identified as Gurpreet Kaur, managing director, Creative Future Consulenze, SCF-7, top floor, Phase -2 SAS Nagar. The SHO said Hardev Singh, a resident of Guru Teg Bahadar Nagar, Nakodar, complained to the police that he paid Rs 8.54 lakh to the accused for facilitating his family’s migration abroad. However, she neither sent his family abroad nor returned the money and threatened him. The SHO said a case under Section 420 of the IPC has been registered against the accused after an inquiry. OC

Drug peddlers nabbed in bilga

Phillaur: The Bilga police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling heroin and intoxicant tablets. Investigating Officer (IO) Anwar Masih said that 5 grams of heroin and 108 intoxicant tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Nirmal Singh alias Nimma, son of Manjit Singh, a resident of Burj Hassan village. The IO said that a case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. In another case, the Mehatpur police arrested drug peddler Baljit Singh, a resident of Baghela village with 210 intoxicant tablets, said IO Bhupinder Singh.

