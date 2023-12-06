2 weeks on, MC set to get its Commissioner

Jalandhar, December 5
After a gap of more than two weeks, the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation is finally set to get its Commissioner. The state government handed over the charge to 2015-batch IAS officer Aditya Uppal, who was earlier Patiala MC Commissioner.
The post fell vacant on November 18 after previous MC Commissioner Rishi Pal was transferred as the Registrar of Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana. Since then, the Municipal Corporation was headless. The Mayor’s post has also been lying vacant since long.
The term of the previous MC House, led by Congress Mayor Jagdish Raja, got over in January this year and elections have not yet been announced. The MC had 80 wards in the previous House. Post-delimitation, the number of wards has been increased to 85, but there are yet no councillors.
Residents have already been facing a lot of problems as there was no one with whom they could take up their issues. In the absence of any administrative or political bosses, MC officials had the best of time and no accountability.
After the joining, the new Commissioner would have to take up issues such as potholed roads, non-functional street lights, poor lifting of garbage and absence of waste and sewage treatment facilities.
