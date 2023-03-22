2 women among 3 POs booked on court orders

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 21

The Bilga and Nurmahal police have booked three proclaimed offenders (PO), including two women on court orders.

Bilga Station House Officer (SHO) Mohindar Pal said the Phillaur Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Sukh Mandeep Singh and Gur Mehtab Singh have declared Manjit Kaur, wife of Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Farwala and Satnam Singh, son of Jeet Singh, a resident of Burj Hassan village, as proclaimed offenders in two court cases and ordered to book them under Section 174-A (non-appearance in response to a proclamation under Section 82 of Act 2 of 1974). The SHO said a case has been registered against the accused. The Nurmahal police have also booked a woman PO on the charge of not appearing in court.

SHO Bhushan Kumar said the accused has been identified as Mohindar Kaur, wife of Shingara Singh, a resident of Bal Nau village under Nakodar Sadar police.

The SHO said that Phillaur Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Gur Mehtab Singh has ordered that the accused be declared a proclaimed offender in a case under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and should be booked.