2 Nakodar village women caught selling drugs on camera

Jalandhar, July 31
Videos of two women openly selling drugs to addicts at Shankar village of Nakodar have gone viral. The police claim that they had already launched a hunt to nab them but the suspects fled from the village.
In one video, a woman is seen standing at her gate as bike-borne youths keep coming to her. She hands over pouches and takes money from them.
In the second video, a woman is seen sitting on a charpoy as men enter her house, buy drugs after paying money. After handing over drugs to them, the suspect is seen counting cash.
Shankar village is already tainted for drug-related activities. Inspector Gurinderjit S Nagra, SHO, Nakodar Sadar, named the addicts as Sandeep Kumar and Bheera and the women drug peddlers as Bhanso and Rekha.
