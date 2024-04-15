2 youths electrocuted in Nakodar

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 14

Two persons were electrocuted while three other sustained burn injuries while installing ‘Nishan Sahib’ at a religious place in Shankar village near Nakodar on the occasion of Baisakhi. The mishap took place when the iron pole of the ‘Nishan Sahib’ came in contact with live high tension electric wires.

Nakodar Deputy Superintendent of Police Kulwinder Singh Virk, who rushed to the spot, said the deceased had been identified as Buta Singh (62) and Mahinder Paul (43), both residents of Bajuha village.

The injured persons - Karandeep, Gurshinder, both residents of Jalandhar, and Davinder Singh of Dara in Jalandhar - were admitted to the Nakodar Civil Hospital. They were later referred to a hospital in Jalandhar.

DSP Virk said the deceased were organising a function on the occasion of Baisakhi at the religious place constructed in the fields. They were going to replace older Nishan Sahib with a new one on a cemented platform. As soon as they went to install it, the iron pole came in contact with live wires.

Hundreds of residents from Shankar village and surrounding areas attended the funeral of the deceased on Saturday evening.

