20 armed youths attack 2 cops in road rage incident

Kapurthala, October 15
Two policemen and a passerby were grievously injured on Saturday when a mob of 20 to 25 youths attacked them with swords, and some blunt weapons at Talwandi Mehma village on Kala Sanghian road. The incident occurred over a trifle matter of overtaking a car.
Those injured included Constable Parminder Singh of the CIA Staff and passerby Satwinder Singh. Being critical, they have been moved to a private hospital in Jalandhar. The third injured, Constable Navdeep Singh, remained admitted in the Kapurthala Civil Hospital and is reportedly stable.
The incident reportedly started after heated arguments ensued between injured Constable Parminder Singh and a car owner over the issue of overtaking of the car in the village. After the incident, the car of the Constable was waylaid. He was then attacked by over 20 village youths, who were standing on the road with swords, sticks and baseball bats.
The mob also attacked Constable Navdeep Singh, who reportedly was on his way from the village to his official duty and had stopped by the car of his colleague. Constable Parminder Singh and began to help him. Passerby Satwinder, too, was attacked for helping Parminder. Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bains said the police were identifying the attackers and a case had been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.
Overtaking of car turns violent
- Constables Parminder Singh and Navdeep Singh and passerby Satwinder Singh were crtically injured when they were attacked with swords, sticks and baseball bats over the issue of overtaking of car at Talwandi Mehma village
- Parminder and Satwinder were both moved to a private hospital in Jalandhar in a crticial condition. The third injured remains in Kapurthala Civil Hospital and is stable
