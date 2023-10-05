20 booked on charge of assaulting police officials

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 4

The Mehat Pur police have booked 20 persons on the charges of attacking police officials.

Investigating officer (IO) Harwinder Singh said the suspects had been identified as Resham Singh, a resident of Dharme Dian Chhanna, his sons Gurpreet and Sonu, Love Preet, Sonu Singh and Happy, also residents of the same village, Gurpreet, a resident of Vehran village, Mandeep, a resident of Chhohale village, Raju and Giani, residents of Khurshaid Pur village in Ludhiana, and their 10 unidentified accomplices.

In his statement, Sukhvir Singh, senior constable posted at the Bilga police station, said the suspects attacked police officials on October 3 at Bute Dian Chhana village. They also threatened the cops and obstructed them from performing their duty.

The investigating officer said a case under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 149 (rioting) of the IPC had been registered against the suspects, who are absconding. Raids were being conducted to nab them.

#Phagwara