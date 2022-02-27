20 new cases in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, February 26
As many as 20 new cases of Covid-19 were reported from Jalandhar today. With this, the tally in Jalandhar stands at 78,168. With no death in the district, the district deceased tally remained at 1,576. As many as 76,499 persons have recovered from virus, while the number of active cases reached 93.
3 cases in Kapurthala
The Kapurthala district reported three new Covid cases, taking the district tally to 21,992. Meanwhile, no new death was reported and the deceased tally remained at 579. —
