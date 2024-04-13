20 violators challaned for throwing garbage in open

Phagwara, April 12
In an attempt to check sanitation in the area, Anupam Kaler, Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-Commissioner, Phagwara Municipal Corporation (MC), today inspected the national highway along with officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and the civic body and contractors.
Kaler instructed officials to clean the national highway and its adjoining service lanes and switch on lights along the stretch immediately. She instructed officials to solve every problem of city residents on a priority basis.
Kaler said continuous efforts were being made for the improvement of sanitation in Phagwara city. Complying with instructions of the MC Commissioner, the health branch of the civic body issued at least 20 challans to people who threw garbage in the open areas of the city today.
Talking to mediapersons, Kaler appealed to residents to separate wet and dry household waste and cooperate with the administration so that sanitation could improve in the city.
Joint Commissioner Kulpreet Singh, chief sanitary inspector Ajay Kumar, and sanitary inspectors Hitesh Kumar and Namdev were present during the drive.
Meanwhile, a special meeting was held today during which over 23 owners of hotels, restaurants and resorts, which were bulk waste generators in the city, were present. During the meeting, Kaler told owners that as per the instructions of National Green Tribunal (NGT), they were bound to manage their wet and dry waste. She said, “It is important to prepare fertiliser from waste generated by the eateries and maintain its log book. In case of non-compliance of the NGT instructions, the MC will be forced to issue challans to violators.”
