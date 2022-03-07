20-year-old nurse ends life

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 6

A 20-year-old nurse allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her hostel room in Sigma Hospital at Kapurthala Chowk here. The body was found hanging from the ceiling fan on Sunday morning.

The victim, identified as Priya, hailed from Ambia Tohva village in Kartarpur. The police said they received information from the control room that the women, in her twenties, had allegedly committed suicide.

SHO, Division number 2, Baljinder Singh, who reached the spot immediately after receiving information, said the roommates of the victim first saw the body hanging and then reported the incident to the police and the hospital authorities.

The SHO said as per the statement of the victim’s roommates, the girl was reportedly fine till Saturday night. “It was her birthday yesterday and she celebrated it with her colleagues and friends. She was on night duty on Saturday, while her roommate had the morning shift on Sunday so before the incident took place, her roommate had already left for her duty. The third roommate had gone to her village and was on leave for the past few days,” he added.

On being asked if the victim was under pressure at the hands of hospital authorities, the police said they have asked the nurses in one-to-one interrogation if they are facing any issues in the hospital or if the victim had some issues with any doctor or other staff members, no one reported anything.

He said the family hasn’t pressed any charges against anyone; therefore, no case has been registered so far. “We are waiting for family’s complaint to further precede the investigation,” he added.