20 yrs on, three murder suspects still at large

Nakodar, November 8
Twenty years on, the Nakodar city police are yet to arrest three suspects in the murder case of a local jeweller, Mimik.
Janak Raj, who used to work at a jewellery shop run by the grandfather of the victim in the Sarafan Bazar, and his two Rajesh and Sonu were declared proclaimed offenders (POs).
The trial court has, however, acquitted another suspect in the case. The case dates back to January 2022, when Janak had a scuffle with Mimik and his father. Janak and his accomplices later attacked the father-son duo with some sharp-edged weapons. Mimik was declared brought dead at a hospital.
Harjinder Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Nakodar, has admitted that the police have failed to nab others accused in the case.
