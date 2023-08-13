 Minister reaches late at venu; 200 children made to wait for two hours in Phagwara : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
  • Minister reaches late at venu; 200 children made to wait for two hours in Phagwara

Minister reaches late at venu; 200 children made to wait for two hours in Phagwara

Harjot Singh Bains launches football for Schools programme

Minister reaches late at venu; 200 children made to wait for two hours in Phagwara

Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 12

Over 200 children, who are undergoing training in various football academies of Rurka Kalan, Mahilpur, and other areas and had gathered at Government Senior Secondary School for Boys at Phagwara, had to wait for two hours this afternoon for Minister Harjot Bains to arrive and launch a programme.

In partnership with the All-India Football Federation, the minister was to launch FIFA’s ambitious Football for Schools programme aiming at grooming budding players of the U-14 category in their schools so as to enable them to compete at the national as well international football events.

Sports Minister Gurmeet S Meet Hayer was also to come for the event, but he did not turn up owing to a prior engagement. Bains reportedly come here via Amritsar where he had gone to check some government schools in the day. The event was to start at 2.30 pm, but the minister arrived after 4.30 pm.

Coaches and trainers accompanying the children said they had to wait for two hours. “Because of the training we impart, our children have become tough. We kept on replenishing them with liquids and some food and made them sit under a shed.”

Bains, in the presence of AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, launched the programme. He said in the first phase, 1,000 schools would be identified and execution of this programme was being finalised in association with the All-India Football Federation. FIFA and the AIFF will provide 20,000 footballs as well as appoint mentors for young players to further hone their talent.

“We will take this Blue Cubs (Grassroots) Development Programme in every nook and corner of the state. We are on a path of recruiting 2000 physical training instructors,” he said.

Earlier at the JCT complex, the minister held detailed discussions with AIFF’s Chaubey and Secretary General Dr Shaji Prabhakaran.

1,000 schools to be identified

In the first phase, 1,000 schools will be identified and execution of this programme was being finalised in association with the All-India Football Federation. FIFA and the AIFF will provide 20,000 footballs as well as appoint mentors for young players to further hone their talent.

#Football #Harjot Singh Bains #Phagwara

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four Bhakra floodgates opened, BBMB authorities allay fears

2
Haryana

Nuh violence: ‘Mahapanchayat’ announces resumption of VHP yatra on August 28, seeks NIA probe

3
Haryana

Nuh flare-up: Mahapanchayat calls for NIA probe, wants Nuh district status scrapped

4
Punjab

Sangrur woman, stranded in Malaysia, to be brought back soon: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

5
Himachal

5 die, dozens trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

6
Nation

Sharad Pawar says some trying to persuade him, but will never align with BJP

7
Punjab

Vigilance Bureau attaches 4 properties of Punjab ex- Deputy Director Rakesh Kumar Singla in tender scam

8
Nation

New Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill proposes to do away with IPC provisions on unnatural sex, adultery

9
Himachal

Rain, landslips ravage Himachal; Shimla, Bilaspur worst-affected

10
Himachal

Rain wreaks havoc in Himachal, landslides block several roads, schools and colleges shut

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

Top News

9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

5 die, dozens trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

CM oversees the rescue operation at the site

7 killed in cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan

7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst

2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst

Landslides following heavy rain in Mandi lead to death and destruction

6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar

Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 operatives of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...


Cities

View All

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

BRTS crisis: Despite no revenue, govt bound to pay salaries to employees

Knotty affair: Tilting poles pose a threat in Avtar Avenue

Open House: What steps should be taken to check the spread of conjunctivitis?

‘Government committed to promoting sports culture’

Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Chandigarh: Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Staff crunch hits cancer patient care at PGI

Morcha demanding release Sikh prisoners takes out symbolic march in Mohali

Panchkula: Lounge bar raided, 6 hookahs seized

Open house: What should be done to get rid of corrupt police officers?

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

IIT-Delhi drops mid-semester exams to reduce students’ stress

Massive fire at chemical godown in Delhi’s Alipur

Five arrested for fraud

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

I-Day function: ADGP reviews security arrangements in Jalandhar

Tiranga Yatra held to pay homage to martyrs

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ludhiana district all set to get 24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics today

Ward watch: Neglected Karamsar Colony, other areas cry for care

2 robbers facing cases in Punjab, Hry, UP held

Two nabbed with 150 gm of heroin

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

Punjabi varsity to pay Rs 20K to NET-qualified staff at RCs

Thieves make away with Rs 75K as owners sleep

Development works at village inaugurated