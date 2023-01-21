200 Covishield doses received at Civil Hospital, Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: As many as 200 doses of anti-Covid vaccine Covishield have been received at the Civil Hospital, Phagwara. This was informed by Senior Medical Officer Dr Lehmber Ram on Friday. He said persons who had been vaccinated twice with Covishield could now get its booster dose at the local Civil Hospital, Phagwara. OC

Wheat flour, cash stolen

Phagwara: Unidentified burglars entered a karyana store and took away 3.65 quintals of wheat flour and cash worth Rs 7,000 at Nasirabad village on Thursday night. The burglars committed the crime after altering the direction of CCTVs. The police have registered a case. OC

Thieves strike at scrap godown

Phagwara: Scrap goods of steel, aluminium and copper worth Rs 20 lakh were found stolen from a godown located on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road on Thursday night. Amrik Singh, owner of the godown, told the police that he went to his house after locking the godown on Thursday evening. He saw broken locks and goods missing when he came on Friday morning. The thieves also took away the DVR of CCTV cameras. The police have registered a case.

LCD, projector stolen from school

Phagwara: Valuable goods, including LCD and projector, were found stolen from a government school in Duggan village on Thursday night. A case has been registered against the suspects. — OC