Campus notes

200 students vaccinated at camp

200 students vaccinated at camp

A vaccination camp in progress at St. Soldier Group of Institutions.

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: A vaccination camp was organised at St Soldier Group of Institutions as part of the campaign for the children of age group of 15 to 18 years. The camp was organised under the leadership of Principal Divpreet Kaur. Chairman Anil Chopra, vice-chairperson Sangeeta Chopra informed that about 200 students from classes IX to XII were vaccinated by a team of Civil Hospital, Jalandhar. They said vaccination camps had been organised in 25 schools of St Soldier Group in which 70-80 per cent students of the schools have been vaccinated. Chopra urged everyone to wear masks, frequently wash with soap or sanitise hands and maintain a distance of two yards from others.

Vax camp at Cambridge school

Cambridge International School (CIS), Phagwara, in collaboration with Civil Hospital, organised a vaccination camp on the premises for the safety and health of students, teachers and all employees. A team of doctors and nurses visited to vaccinate the students of age 15 years and above. Many students got the first dose of vaccination. Teachers were vaccinated with the booster dose as frontline workers. Principal Jorawar Singh appreciated and congratulated the students for getting vaccinated and thanked Dr Lehmbar Ram, SMO, Civil Hospital, Phagwara. The management applauded the efforts of the school and congratulated the students for this initiative.

SD school pupils jabbed

A vaccination camp was organised by Seth Hukam Chand of SD Public Sr Sec School, Sangal Sohal, Variana, Kapurthala Road, Jalandhar, for students in the age group of 15-18 years on the premises. The camp was organised according to the guidelines of the government following Covid-19 norms. Social distancing and ‘No Mask No Service’ were strictly followed at the camp. Students registered themselves with their Aadhar Card and got themselves vaccinated. Principal Priyanka Sharma thanked all members of the vaccination team.

Pre-budget talk

The Department of Management Studies, CT Group of Institutions, organised a pre-budget talk. The panel of academicians analysed the expectations from the Union Budget of 2022, to be presented on February 1 by Finnce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, from the view of various sectors. Further, the platform was set up to discuss about policy initiatives, key aspects of the budgeting and hospitality industry, finance and education, media and entertainment, healthcare and wellbeing, research and innovation etc. The discussion was followed by a question and answer session. The panelists were Simran Sood, Rimmy Yadav, Anisha Kundra, Aditi Saini and Manish.

Commendation card

ANO Lt Sonia Mahindru of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya under the aegis of 2PB (G) BN NCC has been awarded with the ADG’s Commendation Card by Major Gen JS Sandhu, ADG, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh directorate. The commendation card has been awarded for her outstanding and exemplary performance in the NCC for the training session 2021-22. Commanding Officer Col NPS Toor and Principal Prof Dr Ajay Sareen congratulated her and motivated her to achieve greater heights. Principal Dr Ajay Sareen said the NCC unit has made us feel proud with their achievements.

Guest lecture on GST, E-way Bill

GNA Business School at GNA University organised a guest lecture on GST and E-way Bill for students of business via the online platform blackboard. The revered resource person for the session was Purshotam Vohra, a renowned chartered accountant. The guest lecture commenced with the welcoming of the resource person by Neetu Mahendru, Assistant Professor, GNA Business School, and then was taken over by the guest speaker Vohra. He covered different topics extensively stressing mainly upon power to levy tax, problems encountered with the previous tax regime, the GST structure and input tax credit. Sarbjit Kaur, Assistant Professor, GNA Business School, proposed the vote of thanks.

Voter’s Day observed

Voter’s Day was observed in all schools of DIPS chain of institutions to encourage young voters to take part in the political process. During the online activity, students explained how on voting day they could go to the voting centre and cast their valuable vote. During the activity, teachers mentioned the main objective behind the celebration to encourage, facilitate and maximise enrolment, especially for new voters. Principals of all schools encouraged young voters to take part in the electoral process.

‘Assimilation’ released at DAV College

Assimilation, a DAV International Journal of Social Sciences, being released at DAV College in Hoshiarpur.

Hoshiarpur: The 7th and 8th issue of ‘Assimilation’, a DAV International Journal of Social Sciences, was released at the DAV College, Hoshiarpur, under the supervision of Dr Anoop Kumar, President, DAV College Managing Committee, Hoshiarpur and Principal Prof Dr Vinay Kumar. Dr Versha Mohindra, the editor of the journal, said the present issue comprised of 12 research papers from different scholars. Principal (retd) DL Anand, secretary, DAV College Managing Committee, conveyed his best wishes to the editorial board. /OC

