200th birth anniversary celebrations of Dayanand Saraswati to start on February 12

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 8

To mark the 200th birth anniversary of social reformer and founder of Arya Samaj, Dayanand Saraswati, a year-long world-wide celebrations will be held, said the members of Arya Pratinidhi Sabha Punjab, in a meeting held here today.

The members said the 200th anniversary of Dayanand Saraswati falls in February 2024, but to celebrate the occasion they had made a year-long plan. They said the inauguration of the year-long world-wide celebrations would be done by Prime Minister Narender Modi on February 12 at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi.

President of Arya Pratinidhi Sabha Punjab, Surdarshan Singh said during the year-long period, a number of programmes would be organised in all states of India and in many other countries of the world. He said in the 19th century, a great social, spiritual, influential and transforming movement was started by Dayanand Sarswati in the name of Arya Samaj.

He said Dayanand Saraswati gave a revolutionary message to eradicate superstitions and social evils. He advocated that godly knowledge of vedas is for all human beings irrespective of caste, creed, or race.

He added Dayanand Saraswati would always be remembered for their innumerable works like girl education, vedas for all, equal education for all, welfare of orphans, eradication of casteism, Hindi language, widow remarriage etc.