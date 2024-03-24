21 cyclists pay tribute to martyr at Khatkar Kalan

Jalandhar, March 23
On the occasion of the martyrdom day of Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh today, a group of 21 cyclists halted their journey at Khatkar Kalan village to honour the revolutionary icon.
Led by Pramod Sharma, founder of Yuvsatta, and Brig (retd) Ravi Muniswamy, the cyclists embarked on their “Pedal 4 Peace” bicycle yatra from Chandigarh, flagged off by senior peace activist Avtar Singh Paul.
Commencing with an interfaith harmony prayer led by religious leaders, including Maulana Mohammad Imran, Pandit Harish Sharma, and Col Jagtar Singh Multani, the initiative aims to foster peace and unity in South Asia.
Despite initial plans to pedal to Bhagat Singh’s birthplace in Pakistan, visa constraints restricted their journey till Wagah Border, Amritsar. Their itinerary for the bicycle yatra included public meetings in various cities, paying homage at Khatkar Kalan and distributing material.
