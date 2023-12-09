21 years on, police yet to nab 3 POs in murder case

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 8

The Nakodar city police are yet to arrest three persons who have been on the run for the past 21 years. They had allegedly murdered a local jeweller, Mimik.

Janak Raj, who was employed at the jewellery shop of the victim’s grandfather at Sarafan Bazar, and his accomplices Rajesh and Sonu were declared proclaimed offenders (POs).

The trial court has, however, acquitted one of their accomplices. Janak had a scuffle with Mimik and his father in January 2002 after which Janak and his accomplices attacked them with knives. Mimik was declared dead at a hospital. Nakodar Deputy Superintendent of Police Sukh Pal Singh said they were yet to arrest the suspects in the case.

