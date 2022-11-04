211 found infected in Nawanshahr district

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, November 3

The district has reported 211 dengue cases till now. Of these, 11 are active cases and two are admitted in hospitals. Most of the cases have been reported from rural areas, for which panchayats are being asked to form teams at their own level and make people aware of dengue. Experts say if people won’t take precautions, the cases will rise.

Earlier, an outbreak was witnessed at a village in Kathgarh block, but with the efforts of the Health Department, the spread got controlled. Today, 13 teams checked 1,721 homes in the district. The dengue larvae was found in as many as 31 homes and it was destroyed at the spot.

Last year, till now around 506 cases were recorded. The situation is still under control in the district but the doctors fear that careless behaviour could prove otherwise.

Experts say that November was a peak season and people needed to look after themselves. “Although the number are less this time, but if residents fail to take precautions, I fear that the cases would reach more than 350,” a doctor said.

Dr Rakesh Pal, district epidemiologist, said although breeding sites have reduced to half because of the present temperature, but the mosquito that has got matured is still there and transmission is maximum.

“I would suggest people to destroy breeding sites from homes. Avoid taking kids to parks and if you do, cover them properly,” the doctor said.

He added that as there will be drop in temperature in coming days, conditions won’t be favourable for mosquitoes breeding. Till then, being cautious is the key and fogging at vulnerable sites must be done.