211 new Covid cases, 4 deaths in Jalandhar district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 28

The district reported 211 new cases of Covid on Friday, taking the case tally to 76,049 cases. There is no let up in the deaths as four persons succumbed to the virus in the district today. With fresh fatalities, the deceased tally reached to 1,545 deaths. As many as 71,654 people have recovered from Covid in the district while the number of active cases now stand at 2,850. Of the 19,85,396 samples collected in the district, so far, 19,89,276 samples have tested negative.

60 cases in Kapurthala

The district reported 60 new cases of Covid on Friday. The district tally reached 23,019 today. Meanwhile, the district also reported one new death today. The total deceased tally at Kapurthala now has reached 563. The deceased was a 89-year-old man from Noorpur Jattan viilage.

2 die in Hoshiarpur

The district reported 140 new cases of Covid, taking the tally to 38,977 cases. The district also reported two new deaths. The total deceased tally at Hoshiarpur now has reached 1,038. The deceased included a 45-year-female resident of Chakkowal block, who died at the Civil Hospital, Hoshiarpur, and a 24-year-female, a resident of Halta Badla, who died at the DMC, Ludhiana.