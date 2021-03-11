Pushpa Gujral Science City launches 22-day campaign to mark International Biodiversity Day

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, May 1

A 22-day campaign has been launched by Pushpa Gujral Science City to celebrate International Biodiversity Day and to motivate the public to conserve biodiversity.

While launching the campaign on Sunday, Dr Neelima Jerath, Director-General, Science City, said, “Science City will undertake this campaign from Sunday to May 22 with 22 actions as specified by the Convention for Biological Diversity.”

She said the actions were aligned with the new Global Biodiversity Framework to be adopted at the United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP15). “Besides, through these actions, every individual can contribute towards achieving targets set in the framework,” she added.

She further said nearly 30 schools and higher education institutions across the state would be participating in this 22-day-long campaign. Various activities like expert talks, nature walk, bird watching, competitions, poster making, film shows, discussion forum, etc will be organised in hybrid mode (online/offline). Each day institutions will click their pictures and upload these on social media handles linked to UN Biodiversity and National Biodiversity Authority.

Dr Rajesh Grover, Director, Science City, said, “This event will ignite the passion in society about conservation and management of biodiversity resources. It will also enhance their knowledge about the values of biodiversity resources in their lives.”

“With the aim of highlighting the importance of biodiversity for many sustainable development issues, this year’s slogan for the International Day for Biological Diversity is ‘Building a shared future for all life’,” he added.