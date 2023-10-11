22 Lovely varsity faculty members among world’s top 2% scientists

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 10

Globally top ranked United States’ Stanford University has recognised 22 faculty members of Lovely Professional University (LPU) among world’s top 2 per cent scientists. This declaration is made in a global list. All of these faculty members have achieved a rare global distinction of being world’s “most influential scientists”.

In terms of the number of faculties appearing in the coveted list, LPU is ahead of many IITs, including IIT Indore (15), IIT Patna (14), IIT Jodhpur (14), IIT Ropar (9), IIT Mandi (9), IIT Gandhinagar (7), IIT Jammu (5), IIT Bhubaneswar (4), IIT Tirupati (3), IIT Goa (3), IIT Bhilai (1), IIT Dharwad (1), IIT Palakkad (4); and, all the NITs except NIT Rourkela (29).

This list is focused on the academic influence of scientists in the previous year. It is considered the most prestigious worldwide. It includes researchers from more than 10 million scientists considered to be active worldwide, with 22 scientific fields and 176 subfields taken into account.

Most of the LPU faculty members are selected for their important researches in the fields of medicinal and bio-molecular chemistry, artificial intelligence and image processing, pharmacology and pharmacy, materials and more.

Feeling immensely gratified on this rare achievement of faculty members, LPU’s Chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal congratulated all achievers who are featured in world’s top scientists in their respective fields. Dr Mittal anticipated that their illustrious works will certainly contribute to the advancement of knowledge, technological innovations and development as per the want of United Nations SDGs. Their theories will help others to comprehend the complexities of the universe in an easy manner.

LPU’s scientists included in this highly acclaimed list are prof Ravinder Kumar (specialisation in energy), Chander Prakash (materials), Navjeet Kaur (organic chemistry), Dhriti Kapoor (plant biology & botany), Joginder Singh (environmental sciences), Vijay Mishra (pharmacology & pharmacy), Pranav K Prabhkar (medicinal & bio-molecular chemistry), Gursharan Singh (bio-technology), Ravindra Jilte (mechanical engineering & transports), Komal Agrawal (bio-technology), Pushpinder Singh (artificial intelligence & image processing), Hitesh Vasudev (materials), Gulshan Kumar (networking & telecommunications), Akhil Gupta (networking & telecommunications), Sachin Kumar Singh (pharmacology & pharmacy), Deepak Kumar (medicinal & bio-molecular chemistry), Monica Gulati (pharmacology & pharmacy), Saurabh Satija (medicinal & bio-molecular chemistry), Rubiya Khursheed (pharmacology & pharmacy), Manik Rakhra (artificial intelligence & image processing), Praveen Kumar Sharma (medicinal & bio-molecular chemistry), and Naveen Gupta (optoelectronics & photonics)

