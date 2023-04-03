23 Covid cases in past two days

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, April 2

After remaining almost dormant for the past couple of months, Covid has suddenly reared its head again with a rather abrupt surge in cases.

Then rise in number of Covid cases began around mid March. For the past few days, the district has been recording cases in double digits. The active cases in Jalandhar climbed to 54 today.

From March 1 until now, 104 cases have been reported in the district. In the month of March, 81 cases were reported and in the first two days of April alone, 23 cases have been reported.

In Jalandhar, of the total 81,278 confirmed cases till date, 54 are active cases, 20 persons are currently hospitalised because of Covid, 34 persons are in home isolation and 7,240 persons have been cured. There have been 1,984 registered deaths in the district from Covid so far.

In Kapurthala, 17 cases were reported in the month of March. Four cases were reported on March 30. In Kapurthala, 24,494 persons have tested positive till date, of which 22,632 are Kapurthala residents. There are six active cases in the district, 22,023 persons have been cured and 603 deaths have been reported in the district Two Covid patients were discharged today.