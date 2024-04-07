23 ltrs of illicit liquor seized, 3,200 kg lahan destroyed

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, April 6

Joint teams of the civil and police officials carried out an extensive operation to check illicit liquor in the city and the Mand areas yesterday. They seized 23 litres of illicit liquor and destroyed 3,200 kg lahan on the spot at Kishansingh Wala.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Amit Kumar Panchal said officials of the excise, police departments and the administration were keeping a close vigil on illicit liquor. The teams also seized seven tarpaulins, two plastic drums and an iron drum. A case has also been registered at the Fattu Dhinga police station.

He said strict action would be initiated against those indulged in this practice. In view of the Lok Sabha poll, the teams are carrying out checking at all authorised liquor vends, excise licensee holders like hard bars and L-17 licensee. Frequent and periodic raids were being conducted in the Mand areas of Sultanpur Lodhi to check any kind of illicit liquor.

He said 15,705 litres of illicit liquor (lahan) had so far been seized and destroyed during the joint operation of the excise department, police department and the local administration. The DC mentioned that L-17 licensees, paint shops and furniture shops were inspected by excise inspectors in all four sub-divisions.

The District Election Officer said the static and mobile nakas besides flag marches were also being carried out across the district for the past few days to keep a check on suspicious activities. He said enforcement activities would be further increased as per the guidelines of the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, SDMs also conducted surprise checks in their respective areas. Pertinently, the Deputy Commissioner also held a review meeting with Sub-Divisional Magistrates, police officials and excise officials. He emphasised that no unauthorised movement of liquor should be done in their respective areas.

