23-year-old Lovely Professional University student 'raped'

Jalandhar, June 26
A 23-year-old student of Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, near here, was allegedly raped on Talwan Road on Monday.
One of the three accused men took the woman to a secluded spot and allegedly raped her, while another recorded the assault.
The woman hails from Odisha and is a student of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology.
The incident occurred on Monday night while she was taking a walk with her friends.
The three men, aged between 22 and 25, are from Ladhewali. The Patara police in Jalandhar have arrested them.
According to the police, the men were dressed as Nihangs but did not belong to the community. One of them is a college dropout while the other two are employed.
An FIR was registered against the three at the Patara police station on Tuesday.
