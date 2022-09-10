24 injured as two buses collide

Tanda Urmar , September 9
At least 24 passengers were injured after two buses collided head-on this afternoon on the Highway Service Road near Jaja Chowk here.
The injured have been admitted to the Tanda government hospital. The accident took place in the afternoon when a Punjab Roadways bus collided with a minibus coming from the opposite side and the minibus overturned on the road.
As many as 24 passengers from both the buses sustained injuries. Some of the injured passengers were admitted to the Tanda Civil Hospital, while those who suffered minor injuries were discharged after being provided with first aid. The Tanda police reached the spot and started the investigation. In this regard, the police of Tanda, after preliminary investigation, have registered a case against minibus driver Jagwinder Singh of Patialan village, on the basis of the statement of roadways bus driver Sukhchain Singh, a Mansa resident.
