24 nabbed in Kapurthala, drugs, illicit liquor seized

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, June 21

During a cordon and search operation (CASO) carried out by the Kapurthala police, 51 grams of heroin, 500 grams of poppy husk, 900 intoxicant capsules, 1100 intoxicant tablets, 57,000 ml illicit liquor, 45500 ml liquor, 315 gram intoxicant powder, two tractors, an Innova and 10 two-wheelers were seized by the police.

The district police on Friday carried out Operation Eagle 4 arresting 24 persons with registration of 22 FIRs. The entire operation was supervised by ADGP (Internal Security) Shive Kumar Verma.

The police teams led by SSP Vatsala Gupta and SPs and DSPs concerned conducted a search at 11 drug hot spots. The police also verified as many as 246 suspects in all four sub-divisions of the district, she added.

SSP Vatsala Gupta said that the search operation was aimed to nab those found involved in drug peddling and that the anti-drug campaign would be a continuous process. The police teams raided the hot spots from 8 am to 2 pm so that the drug traffickers could be nabbed. During the operation, police teams also arrested two proclaimed offenders besides seizing 13 suspicious vehicles across the district, she added.

The SSP also said teams carried out a search at Mehtabgarh, Uccha Dhora, Nawan Pind Bhatthe, Toti, Latianwal, Dogranwal, Hamira, Lakhan Khole and in areas of Phagwara sub-division.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kapurthala