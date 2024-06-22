24 nabbed in Kapurthala, drugs, illicit liquor seized

Kapurthala, June 21
During a cordon and search operation (CASO) carried out by the Kapurthala police, 51 grams of heroin, 500 grams of poppy husk, 900 intoxicant capsules, 1100 intoxicant tablets, 57,000 ml illicit liquor, 45500 ml liquor, 315 gram intoxicant powder, two tractors, an Innova and 10 two-wheelers were seized by the police.
The district police on Friday carried out Operation Eagle 4 arresting 24 persons with registration of 22 FIRs. The entire operation was supervised by ADGP (Internal Security) Shive Kumar Verma.
The police teams led by SSP Vatsala Gupta and SPs and DSPs concerned conducted a search at 11 drug hot spots. The police also verified as many as 246 suspects in all four sub-divisions of the district, she added.
SSP Vatsala Gupta said that the search operation was aimed to nab those found involved in drug peddling and that the anti-drug campaign would be a continuous process. The police teams raided the hot spots from 8 am to 2 pm so that the drug traffickers could be nabbed. During the operation, police teams also arrested two proclaimed offenders besides seizing 13 suspicious vehicles across the district, she added.
The SSP also said teams carried out a search at Mehtabgarh, Uccha Dhora, Nawan Pind Bhatthe, Toti, Latianwal, Dogranwal, Hamira, Lakhan Khole and in areas of Phagwara sub-division.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET row; jail term, fine upto Rs 10 lakh
This comes amid the massive row over the alleged malpractice...
Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea
Trial court’s order perverse: Probe agency | Being treated l...
Russia repatriates 10 Indians fighting in Ukraine warzone
After 4 deaths, MEA seeks ‘verified stop’ to recruitment
School headmaster in Himachal’s Mandi booked for sexually assaulting 4 minor girls
2 students are from Class 4 and 5 and 2 from Class 6