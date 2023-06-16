25.2-quintal poppy husk seized, 2 held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 15

The Jalandhar rural police on Wednesday nabbed two inter-state drug peddlers with 2,520-kg poppy husk hidden under potato chips sacks in a truck.

In the operation conducted on directions of SSP Jalandhar Mukhvinder Singh, the nabbed driver of the truck has been found to be a habitual offender with seven previous Arms Act and NDPS Act cases and a previous stint of ferrying poppy husk.

During checking at naka in Adda Lasara, Phillaur, the police spotted a truck (PB08-EC-3854) which was being driven by a man. He was accompanied on the cleaner’s seat by another man. Upon being stopped by Inspector Harjinder Singh, the duo were apprehended and questioned by the police. The truck driver revealed his name as Daljit Singh, alias Jeeta, a resident of Pal Kadeem village in Phillaur, and his accompanying associate’s name was Parminder Singh, alias Pinder, a resident of Dhakk Bansian village in Phillaur.

Upon checking of the truck in the presence of DSP Phillaur Jagdish Raj, the blue tarpaulin, with which the truck was tied and covered up, was released from ropes and taken off. The police found 134 plastic sacks of poppy husk hidden under 30 sacks of raw potato chips behind the driver’s seat. Upon being weighed, each sack was found to be worth 18 kg. A total of 2,520-kg poppy husk was recovered from the truck.

A case under Sections 15C, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered at the Phillaur police station on June 14, against the duo.

