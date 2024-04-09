25,500 kg lahan seized

Jalandhar, April 8
A joint team of excise and police officials today seized 25,500 kg of lahan in the Mand area falling under the Kabirpur police station of the Sultanpur Lodhi sub-division.
The team, led by Excise Inspector Gopal Gera and police officials, carried out a search in the Inderpur Mand area. During the checking, they found lahan, 13 tarpaulins and three iron drums being used to make illicit liquor. Officials destroyed lahan on the spot.
Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Amit Kumar Panchal said the teams had already enhanced vigil in view of the Lok Sabha elections.
Excise and police officials as well as flying squads were keeping a close eye on illegal and suspicious activities so as to ensure free, fair and smooth conduct of polls.
The Deputy Commissioner also mentioned that search should be increased across the district, especially in Mand area, so as to contain such practices. The district administration has adopted a zero tolerance policy against illegal supply of liquor and making of lahan as teams are carrying out checking at liquor vends with L-17 licence, etc.
The police and excise officials had seized 23 litres of illicit liquor and 3,200 kg of lahan a few days ago, which was destroyed on the spot.
